PM: Malaysia can revoke Dr Zakir Naik’s PR, will stop him from sowing discord

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses staff during a visit to AirAsia RedQ in Sepang August 16, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Aug 16 — The Permanent Resident (PR) status of televangelist Dr Zakir Naik can be revoked by Putrajaya should it be proven that his actions have harmed the country’s well-being, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

However, the prime minister said the government will first wait for the result of the police investigation against the fugitive preacher’s alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities in this country.

“He has PR status. We can take that away that if he does something that is detrimental to the well-being of the nation,” he told reporters here, referring to Dr Zakir’s status.

“At this moment the police are investigating if he is doing that or not. If he is doing it, then it is necessary for us to take away his PR status.

“We will need to take action to prevent him from making such speeches, which tend to pit races against each other,” he added after an official visit to AirAsia RedQ here.

