Police say Nora Quoirin starved to death, rule out rape and violence

Fifteen-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin is seen in a recent picture released by the Quoirin family on August 5, 2019. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 15 — The post-mortem on Nora Quoirin did not find any signs of injuries or violence on her body and concluded that she likely died around four days before she was found, Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said today.

During a press conference to announce the results of the medical examination from yesterday, he said there were signs she suffered intestinal bleeding but this was likely due to stress and having gone without food for days.

“There were no signs of rape. The bruises on her legs do not indicate foul play,” he said.

“There are no suspicions of foul play,” he emphasised.

The state police chief said the time of death was likely no more than four days before she was found.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop briefs a press conference on Nora Anne Quoirin’s autopsy results in Seremban August 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

When asked if the cause of death concluded from yesterday’s post-mortem was starvation, he confirmed this.

“Yes, she starved,” he said.

He added that the Quoirins may now claim her body at any time but said they have yet to make preparations to do so.

MORE TO COME