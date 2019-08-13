National disaster agency: Maximum RM5,000 aid for each house affected by Aug 9 storm in Kedah

The strong winds in the wake of Friday night’s storm which lashed the northern states of the peninsula damaged 1,536 houses in 12 districts in Kedah. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 13 — Aid of up to RM5,000 will be channelled to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) for repair works to be carried out on houses damaged during last Friday’s storm.

State Women, Family and Community Development, Poverty Eradication and Welfare Committee chairman Halimaton Shaadiah Saad said the initial assistance was approved during the Disaster Relief Coordination Meeting held here last night.

“In the meeting it was agreed that the Nadma relief fund will be channelled to the Civil Defence Force (APM) to repair the homes which were damaged in the storm and the amount is limited to RM5,000 per house.

“The District Office will have to work on the damage estimation and furnish details such as the house address, police report, photographs of the victims’ houses as confirmed by the local district leader along with repair quotes approved by a technical officer from the District Office, latest by this Thursday.

“All the information must be submitted to the Management Services Division at Wisma Darul Aman before they are sent to APM to be processed together with Nadma,” she said in a statement here today.

However, Halimahton Shaadiah said the aid was for home repairs only. Factories, mosques, shops and other premises were excluded from the aid.

She said victims who have already repaired their houses may submit their claims by providing all the necessary documents such as police report, photographs of their house before and after the repair works which have been certified by the village head.

The strong winds in the wake of Friday night’s storm which lashed the northern states of the peninsula damaged 1,536 houses in 12 districts in Kedah.

The Kuala Muda district was the worst affected with 444 houses damaged followed by Kota Setar with 260 houses. — Bernama