Traffic at major Malaysian highways smooth at night, expected to be heavy tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Traffic on major expressways is reported to be smooth and under control tonight but is expected to pick up by noon tomorrow.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson said as of 10pm, there were no signs of heavy traffic heading towards the north and south.

He said the earlier reported slow traffic causing delays for those heading south has improved except from Simpang Renggam to Sedenak.

“There’s a slight delay for those travelling from Simpang Renggam heading towards Sedenak due to a large number of vehicles,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Traffic would get heavy tomorrow as people would be heading back to Kuala Lumpur after the long weekend, he said.

“We predict that by afternoon, major expressways leading to the city will be packed with many vehicles rushing back after the celebration,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, twitter updates from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) show traffic flow on the East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions was reported to be smooth.

The latest traffic information is available on toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM online at 1-800-88-7752. It is also available on the Twitter page at www.twitter. com / llminfotrafik. — Bernama