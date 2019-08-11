Indonesian missing after falling from fishing boat in Selangor, search continues, says MMEA

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) Selangor director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the man known as Budi, went missing about six nautical miles from Kuala Sungai Bernam at about 1am when the boat was on its return journey to the Bagan Nakhoda Omar fishermen jetty. — Picture by Dawn Chin

SHAH ALAM, Aug 11 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an Indonesian fishing crewman who fell overboard during a heavy storm that lashed the Sabak Bernam coast near here, on Friday night entered its second day today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) Selangor director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the man known as Budi, went missing about six nautical miles from Kuala Sungai Bernam at about 1am when the boat was on its return journey to the Bagan Nakhoda Omar fishermen jetty.

His disappearance was noticed by a colleague, said Mohammad Rosli who added that the operation launched at 4.15pm yesterday and covering an area of 75 nautical square miles found no trace of the missing crewman so far.

The SAR team which includes personnel from the MMEA’s air unit as well as marine police and the Fire and Rescue Department were assisted by local fishermen. — Bernama