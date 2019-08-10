Negri Sembilan police chief: Search area for missing Irish teen scaled down to 4km radius

Members of a rescue team continue to search for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin near The Dusun resort in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NILAI, Aug 10 — The scale of the search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, has been reduced from an area that spanned a radius of six kilometres to four kilometres from where she was believed to have gone missing, said Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop.

He said this was because police believed that the 15-year-old would not go far from the Dusun Resort in Pantai, here, that her family was staying.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop speaks during a press conference on missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

However, he said so far there had been no positive indication from the search efforts which entered its seventh day today, reiterating that the police would do their best in tracing her.

She was reported missing last Sunday morning.

“The SAR team will conduct a more detailed search and focus on steep areas, bushes and rock outcrops,” he told a news conference at the Pantai Police Station in Seremban today.

A woman walks past a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Mohamad said the police investigation covered a variety of angles and that included evidence from the taxi driver who brought Nora Anne’s family to the resort, as well as conducting investigations on residents in the area with previous criminal records.

So far, police have not had any evidence to link the incident to an abduction, he said.

Asked about the duration of the operation, Mohamed said so far, he had not set any time frame and stressed that it would depend on the circumstances and clues obtained.

A member of a rescue team continues to search for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin near The Dusun resort in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Meanwhile, Mohamad said those involved in the operation would be given time off to perform Aidiladha prayers tomorrow.

The SAR operation involved 317 personnel today as compared to 261 yesterday.

Apart from the various Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) units, other agencies involved are the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the State Forestry Department.

Nora Anne who suffers from learning disabilities, arrived with her family from London, England last Saturday for a two-week holiday. The family found her missing from her room at the resort the following morning. — Bernama