Malaysian-registered motorbike catches fire at Singapore’s Woodlands checkpoint (VIDEO)

Vehicles travel along the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore. — Reuters file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 ― A motorcycle had caught on fire at Woodlands Checkpoint during evening peak hour believed to be due to overheating.

Some video clips on the incident were circulated on the social media around 10pm yesterday.

A check with Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had confirmed the incident and the fire had been put out immediately.

The traffic on the bike lane has returned to normal, it said, adding that it is still investigating the incident.

A photo on a social media shared by the public showed that the motorcycle carried a Malaysian plate number. ― Bernama