Malaysia firm to develop housing project in Mecca

Muslim pilgrims pray near the Kaabah at the Grand mosque in Mecca. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 ― A Malaysian construction company, Olie Scape Holdings Sdn Bhd (OSH) will be involved in a housing project in Mecca to provide accommodation for Haj pilgrims from Southeast Asia.

Group chairman Datuk Shahoran Johan Ariffin said the residential township project was expected to accommodate up to 300,000 pilgrims.

“The project is still in the discussion stage but the Saudi Arabian government has approved the project’s construction plan,” he said to reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between OSH and Al-Aaly Factory For Prefab Houses Co Ltd (AAFPH).

Shahoran said the project in the form of high-rise houses located between Medina and Mecca would be equipped with various facilities including a park.

“It will also be integrated with the high-speed rail system phase 2. Hence, those who stay there can perform their Zohor prayers in Madinah and Asar prayers in Makkah,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the MoU was for the construction of houses for the Al Kamel phase one project in Mecca comprising 7,000 housing units out of a total of 30,000 units under the housing project.

He said the balance of 23,000 housing units would be offered to OSH after the company has successfully completed and executed the first package.

“The cost of the first phase project is about RM2.4 billion and the total cost for the 30,000 units is estimated at RM12 billion,” he said, adding that under the agreement, AAFPH would supply the industrialised building system components to OSH for the project.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Shahoran represented Olie Scape while AAFPH was represented by the chairman of the board Syeikh Fahad Alotaibi. ― Bernama