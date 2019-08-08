Cheaters targeting Malaysiakini readers in credit card scam

Online scammers are now targeting readers of news portal Malaysiakini for financial fraud. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Online scammers are now targeting readers of news portal Malaysiakini for financial fraud.

The news portal cautioned its subscribers to be careful as its name and logo are being used by white-collar criminals to promote the use of a Bitcoin service.

It also said that the scammers would create fake interviews involving high profile Malaysians like AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, former Angkasawan Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor and former “Sugar King” Robert Kuok.

Malaysiakini said the scams may also appear as Google adverts to readers.

It added that it reported the scam to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission last month, and that the case is under investigation.

Malaysiakini advised readers to visit its website at www.malaysiakini.com or news lab site pages.malaysiakini.com for verified news reports.

Malaysiakini reminded their readers that they only ask for credit card information for the purposes of subscription and nothing else.

The credit card scam targeting news readers comes just a day after the Federal Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) revealed that an average of RM2 billion is lost annually to white-collar crimes in Malaysia.

Federal CCID director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said telecommunication scams or better known as Macau scams, and e-commerce fraud topped the list as the biggest contributors to cyber-crimes.