King makes surprise visit to Jakim

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah signs a guest book during his visit to Jakim headquarters in Putrajaya August 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 7 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today made a surprise visit to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) headquarters at Kompleks Islam Putrajaya here.

His Majesty’s arrival at 9.15am was received by Jakim Director-General Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim, Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and other senior officers.

The unscheduled visit took place soon after Sultan Abdullah had attended a weekly post-cabinet meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at Istana Melawati this morning.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the visit was an initiative by His Majesty himself as the country’s head of Islamic affairs.

Ahmad Fadil said the visit allowed His Majesty to have a clearer view of the functions of Jakim while also getting to know Jakim staff.

“His Majesty also said that he would like to have more of such unscheduled visits to other federal agencies after the weekly post-cabinet meetings,” he told Bernama here.

Ahmad Fadil said the active participation of His Majesty had begun following a discourse on the management of Islamic affairs of the states under his patronage at Istana Negara on June 20.

Earlier, His Majesty was given a briefing on Jakim by Mohamad Nordin, followed by a royal address and discussion.

Sultan Abdullah later visited Jakim’s television studios, which are the Yusuf Main Studio and Al-Qasas Mini Studo on the first floor of the building.

The visit ended with meet-and-greet and photography sessions with Jakim staff. — Bernama