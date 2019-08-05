Man killed along Jalan Skudai after Hilux truck flips over, hitting two cars

Vijayanathan was found killed on-the-spot in his four-wheel drive that had earlier lost control and hit another car along Jalan Skudai. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Aug 5 — A 32-year-old driver was killed after his Toyota Hilux sport utility vehicle (SUV) was involved in a collision with two other vehicles along Jalan Skudai, at the Taman Johor junction earlier today.

K. Vijayanathan was found dead after he sustained serious head and body injuries when his truck lost control and overturned several times, after hitting a concrete divider in the 2.10am incident.

He was driving alone at the time.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased’s vehicle had also hit a Proton Persona sedan that later collided with a Proton Wira sedan parked on the road shoulder.

The three-vehicle collision had caused a traffic congestion along Jalan Skudai towards the Johor Baru city centre.

The injured male driver of the Proton Persona was identified as D. Martin, 39, who was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment. A 68-year-old man in the Proton Wira was unharmed during the incident.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said two fire engines and 10 personnel from the Larkin fire station were immediately despatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.16am.

“Upon arrival, the firemen took about 10 minutes to extricate the deceased remains from the Toyota Hilux due to the collapsed roof of the vehicle.

“The deceased was later handed over to the police, while the injured was rushed to HSA,” said the spokesman in a statement today.

The entire operation ended at 3.21am.