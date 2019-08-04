Sarawak association: Health Ministry should enlighten on Taiwanese Bachelor’s degrees issue

STGA adviser, Dr Hu Chang Lek said that the statement of Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye in the newspapers recently that degrees from the institutions of learning in question had never been recognised by the government had raised confusions. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SIBU, Aug 8 — The Sarawak Taiwan Graduates Association (STGA) is urging the Ministry of Health (MOH) to clear the air over the issue of not recognising the Bachelor’s degree in Dentistry from eight Taiwanese institutions of learning.

STGA adviser, Dr Hu Chang Lek said that the statement of Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye in the newspapers recently that degrees from the institutions of learning in question had never been recognised by the government had raised confusions.

‘’We want to ask Dr Lee (Boon Chye) why he stated in the newspaper recently that Bachelor degrees in dentistry from the institutions of learning (in question) have never been recognised (by the Malaysian government) whilst prior to this the government has given its recognition,’’ he told a media conference here today.

He said that the Public Service Department in the letter JPA (L)S130/15-1 Klt6 (96) dated 3 Feb 3,1996 stated it had agreed to recognise the medical and dental qualifications from eight Taiwanese universities.

He said that the recognition was on the condition that the Bachelor degree dentistry graduates from the universities must sit for the National Licensing Examination handled by Taiwan and upon passing must serve the government for two years before being eligible for registration under Section 12(a) of the Dental Act 1991.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Alumni Association of Taiwan Universities, Malaysia president Datuk Lawrence Ting Siew Haw said that the issue of recognition should not have arisen because it had long been agreed upon by the government.

In this regards, he hoped that the government could tackle the issue to encourage to Malaysian doctors who were educated and now working in Taiwan to return and serve in the country.

He said that many Malaysian doctors were prepared to return home to work in the country but the numerous obstacles resulted in them continuing to work in Taiwan or other countries.

He said that the association also urged the present government to gazette the Taiwanese universities’ bachelor degrees which had been given recognition prior to this to give the graduates the opportunity to serve in this country. — Bernama