Zulkifli Abu Bakar to step down as MMEA D-G Aug 5

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — Maritime Admiral Datuk Seri Zulkifili Abu Bakar will retire as the fourth director-general of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Monday (August 5).

MMEA in a statement today said that its deputy director-general (operations) Vice-Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som will carry out the duties of director-general pending a new appointment.

According to the statement, the handing over of duties ceremony was held at the Home Ministry here today, witnessed by the ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

MMEA said Zulkifili, who had held the post since June 1, 2016, was also honoured in a street lining event held at the agency’s headquarters here.

“He started his career as a maritime enforcement officer since November 1, 2005 and was also involved in the pioneer committee before the formation of MMEA,” the statement said.

Zulkifili also held a number of key positions such as Northern and Southern Region Maritime enforcement chief, Maritime Crime Investigation Branch director, deputy director-general of Logistics and deputy director- general of Operations. — Bernama