RMAF Nuri helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedah

Fifteen people were injured when the Nuri helicopter made an emergency landing in the vicinity of Gubir Camp in Kedah today. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A military Nuri helicopter made an emergency landing at the Gubir Camp area in Kedah today, causing slight injuries to the 15 people on board, according to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

It said in a statement that 11 soldiers and four crew were on board when the aircraft, which is based at the Butterworth airbase, made the landing at about 3pm during a supply mission.

“All of them were given treatment by a military medical team serving at the camp,” it said.

The statement also said that the RMAF sent a rescue team to the location and has set up a team to determine the cause of the incident. — Bernama