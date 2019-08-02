Home minister: Govt mulling electronic monitoring devices for parolees

Muhyiddin said the use of the device can reduce the administrative cost in managing parolees and supervisees under the programme. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KAJANG, Aug 2 — The Home Ministry is studying a proposal on the use of the electronic monitoring device (EMD) for parolees undergoing rehabilitation under the corporate smart internship (CSI) programme, Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the use of the device can reduce the administrative cost in managing parolees and supervisees under the programme.

He also said that it is costly to set up the device but if the participating companies can absorb the cost, they can be given tax exemption.

“Discussions are being held with Felcra which has expressed the need for many workers, up to 6,000,” he told reporters at the launch of the Malaysian Prisons Department CSI programme here.

Also present were Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim and Prisons Department deputy director-general (security and correctional) Datuk Alzafry Mohamed Alnassif Mohamed Adahan.

On the CSI programme, Muhyiddin said the parolees and supervisees will be paid based on their qualifications.

“The demand from the corporate sector is high these inmates are trained people and are not cheap labour. Apart from the wages, they will also be given allowances,” he said.

Since the programme was implemented in 2016, a total of 2,928 parolees and supervisees had benefited from it. It involves the participation of 80 private companies nationwide. — Bernama