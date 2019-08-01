Witness unaware copy of RM2m payment receipt not in Umno’s receipt book

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 1, 2019. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A witness today told the High Court that she did not know why the duplicate copy of the RM2 million payment receipt given by Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong was not in Umno’s official receipt book.

Deputy chief of Financial Management Department, Umno headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) Farahdzilah Abd Kadir, 38, said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim on the 11th day trial of Tengku Adnan’s RM2 million corruption case.

Julia: Can you tell the court is there a duplicate copy for receipt 376241 (the RM2 million payment receipt) in Umno’s official receipt book?

Farahdzilah: No.

Julia: Why not?

Farahdzilah: I don’t know.

Farahdzilah, who has been working at the Umno headquarters since June 2004, said the second and third copies of the receipt were never removed from the official receipt book or kept separately in a file.

“Usually, if a receipt is issued from Umno’s official receipt book, the duplicate copy of the receipt will be left in the receipt book.

“When the officers in charge entered the details of the receipt into the computer system for auditing purposes, they will refer to a duplicate copy in the receipt book,” she said.

When asked by Julia on the procedure being carried out by the financial management division when Umno received donations from any party, Farahdzilah said: “The headquarters will usually issue a receipt and the original receipt will be given to the donor while the second and third copies will be kept in the official receipt book”.

Replying to a question from counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, who is representing Tengku Adnan, the 21st prosecution witness agreed that Umno’s official receipt book was used randomly.

In his testimony on July 16, Chai had confirmed that the RM2 million payment via cheque to Tengku Adnan was for political fund.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues this afternoon. — Bernama