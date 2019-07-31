Terengganu MB: Iconic drawbridge to be opened tomorrow

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said all classes of vehicles would be allowed to use the drawbridge. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 31 — After being closed to the public for more than six weeks, the Terengganu drawbridge which connects Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus, will be re-opened to the public at 6am tomorrow.

Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said all classes of vehicles would be allowed to use the drawbridge but road users were prohibited from parking or stopping their vehicles on the bridge in order not to disrupt traffic flow.

“Those who would like to visit the drawbridge are welcomed to park their vehicles at a parking area under the bridge and use the stairs or lift leading up to the bridge.

“The commercial area at the sky bridge is not opened yet and visitors are not allowed to enter the lobby area and they too can use the stairs or lift at the bridge tower,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Ahmad Samsuri said the state government had appointed Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd as operator of the bridge.

“Currently, the main contractor is still present at the project site to train the operations team from Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd until September 30, 2019.

“Hopefully, the opening of this iconic bridge will have an impact on Terengganu’s tourism sector and further stimulate economic growth for the people while introducing the state to the world,” he said.

He also hoped that tourism agencies would also include visits to the drawbridge in their travel packages to attract more tourists to Terengganu.

The first drawbridge in South-East Asia spanning 638 metres has two 16-storey towers and was inspired by the London Tower Bridge in England.

The RM248 million bridge is the fourth to connect Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus after the Sultan Mahmud Bridge, Pulau Rusa Bridge and Pulau Sekati Bridge.

The bridge was opened to the public on June 2 for commissioning of the project and to test its operation system.

It was closed again to the public on June 17 to allow other tests and improvement works to be carried out. — Bernama