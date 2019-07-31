PKR Senator draws fire from politicians for suggesting law to ‘protect’ men from being ‘seduced’ into rape

Demonstrators hold placards during a candlelight vigil to mark the first death anniversary of the Delhi gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2013. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — PKR senator Mohd Imran Abdul Hamid has come under fire from both sides of the political divide for proposing a law to “protect” men from being “seduced” into committing sex crime today.

Taking their disagreement to social media, politicians pointed out that Mohd Imran’s views are regressive, sexist and downright appalling.

BN senator Khairul Azwan Harun said the remarks would only serve to enable irresponsible men to commit sexual crimes.

“His views are archaic, regressive and patriarchal, we must reject this sort of remarks, comments, and views if we are to be a progressive nation. Views like these (even if jokingly made), enable and embolden men, like what’s happening in Perak, to think that they can get away,’’ he said in a tweet while referring to the alleged acts of a Perak state assemblyman who had sexually harassed his maid.

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi in a tweet, said that men who worry of being seduced by women, should instead invest in a blindfold.

“My advice to men who worry that you will be seduced by the clothes of women wear. Please wear a pair of eye mask whenever you step out of your room. So your daughter, aunties, neighbours and all other unknown women will be safe. And hence you will be safe too!’’ she said in jest.

Another Pakatan Harapan politician, Kota Anggerik assemblymen and Selangor PKR Youth Chief Najwa Halimi said that such a law would only serve to demean men.

“No need. Such acts is an insult to men,’’ he said in a tweet posting.

Women, Family, and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh earlier called for a stop in blaming survivors of sex crimes on their choice of clothing, considering women who cover up and men are also similarly affected.

“Babies and young children have been victims of a similar crime. They do not know how to seduce men, yet they become part of the statistics.

“God did not make men equal with animals. Men were given will power to decide, to think, to exercise restraint,” Yeoh had said.

The All Women’s Action Society (AWAM) also condemned Mohd Imran’s proposal saying it was unacceptable for the senator to place the blame of rape, molestation, incest, porn and otherwise on the victim.

“It is the perpetrator who must take responsibility for their own actions. The idea that victims are unable to access justice or demand some form of redress after undergoing such a dehumanising experience simply adds to the creation of a culture of fear and violence,” the women’s rights group said in a statement.

Earlier today, Mohd Imran had proposed such laws in the Dewan Negara, stating that men needed to be protected from women who could potentially seduce them to commit sexual crimes such as rape, sexual harassment or molestation.

During the Dewan Negara’s debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 today, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 15, the retired navy admiral said there should be a law to protect men from the actions, words and clothing of women, which can seduce men into committing unlawful acts.

He cited crimes such as incest, rape, molestations, and watching pornography as examples.

The proposal was backed by senate deputy president Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abdul Samad, who said it was a “good viewpoint”.