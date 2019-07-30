Newly-installed King warns public against undermining nation’s harmony

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah is pictured during his installation as King at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in his maiden address as the newly-installed Yang di-Pertuan Agong, called on the people to refrain from inciting misunderstanding by raising matters than can undermine and destroy harmony in the country.

His Majesty stressed that unity and harmony are the pillars and strength of the nation.

“Playing with fire will burn not only oneself but also the whole village,” Sultan Abdullah said at his installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara here today.

His Majesty also stressed that the Institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is very important in the system of nationhood in Malaysia which practises parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy and that the institution is not a mere symbol.

“It is the basis of unity, of bringing the people together and of sparking the spirit of patriotism. It is a spirit that, if inherited and cherished by every single citizen, can bring forth a sense of love and loyalty to the country,” he said.

Recognising this fact, His Majesty pledged to do his best to promote unity and tolerance among the people of all races and religions.

“I will put the people first; respect the old and honour the young. I will express all this with great humility,” he said, welcoming the government's effort to strengthen unity through the establishment of the Consultative Council for People's Harmony.

Recalling the auspicious date of July 10, 1980, when his late father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah was installed as the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah said it was destined by Allah (God) that he be installed today on the same throne used by his father 39 years ago.

Sultan Abdullah also hailed the late Sultan Ahmad Shah as a stern, yet open-minded personality.

“His relationship with the people was so intimate; it clearly showed his intention of always wanting the best for the people,” His Majesty said, and requested the audience to pray for his father’s soul to be placed among the righteous. — Bernama