King’s installation begins with royal salute

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong salutes members of the Malaysian Armed Forces during his installation ceremony. — Picture via Facebook/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The installation of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today began with a Royal Salute steeped in military tradition at the main square of Istana Negara.

The ceremony, involving members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, symbolises the pledge of loyalty of the national defence forces to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

It began with the arrival of Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the Anjung Tamu where they were welcomed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusuf Rawa.

Their Majesties then proceeded to the Royal Dais.

Once Their Majesties were on the Royal Dais, the King was accorded the Royal Salute by the Guard of Honour mounted by members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

The national anthem was then played and the Royal Standard of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was hoisted.

Sultan Abdullah then inspected the Guard of Honour comprising four officers and 103 members of various ranks, led by Major Abdul Hafizi Abdul Halim.

Once the inspection was completed, His Majesty was accorded the second Royal Salute and the national anthem was played.

Their Majesties then alighted from the Royal Dais and entered Istana Negara for the installation ceremony. — Bernama