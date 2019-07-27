Jakim, MCMC to monitor complaints made on those who insult Islam over social media

Jakim officers will be stationed at MCMC to take the necessary action on complaints from consumers on insults made against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on social media sites. — Picture by Choo Choy May

HULU SELANGOR, July 27 — The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will continue to co-operate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to monitor any insults made on Islam and the prophet over social media.

Its director-general, Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim said that Jakim had officers stationed at MCMC to take the necessary action if there were any complaints from consumers on insults made against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on social media sites.

“We co-operate with MCMC under a special committee which was set up to study and monitor any complaints on insult to Islam and Prophet Muhammad,” he said after attending the 28th Jakim’s Darul Quran Convocation here today.

Prior to this, several quarters lodged police reports after the posting “Kiub Batu Itu Berhala” uploaded on Facebook by an individual using the name Wendy Loong viralled on the social sites.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Nordin said Jakim took cognisance of the incident and would channel the information to the police and MCMC.

“Normally, we will gather information from complaints and will channel them to the agency with the power of investigation and taking action,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Nordin said that RM35 million had been approved by the government to upgrade Darul Quran to build an academic centre and increase the number of hostels.

A member of the board of Darul Quran, Mohamad Nordin said upgrading work, which would start next year, would provide more comfort and increase hostel places for students at the tahfiz centre.

‘‘Currently, we provide hostels for 1,000 tahfiz students. Upon completion in three years, 300 more students can be accommodated here,’’ he said.

At the convocation, 723 graduates from eight study programmes offered by Darul Quran received their respective diplomas and certificates.

For the first time, seven students under the new converts and bumiputeras of Sabah and Sarawak category received their scrolls for the Basic Tahfiz Certificate programme and were confirmed to have memorised 10 chapters of the Quran. — Bernama