Umno’s Lokman Adam brings suitcase to police questioning in anticipation of arrest

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam arrives at the Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam arrived at the federal police headquarters here today with a red bag in tow, expecting to be arrested after he is questioned for calling the inspector-general of police a liar.

He reached at Bukit Aman at around 10.15am in a Toyota Hilux pickup truck and stopped to deliver his statement to the assembled media workers at the entrance before making his way inside.

“The D5 Special Investigations Unit has called me in to record my statement — there have already been two occasions — and it normally ends with my arrest.

“So, this time I came prepared for if I am arrested; we’ll see how long they can arrest me for,” he said.

Police investigators summoned Lokman for questioning over his remarks calling IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador a liar over the latter’s statements regarding a sex video scandal allegedly involving former PKR staffer Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Abdul Hamid said the video was verified as genuine but cybersecurity experts evaluating the clip could not conclusively identify the people in it, leading to Lokman’s offending remark.

MORE TO COME