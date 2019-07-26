Immigration Dept detains popular Indonesian DJ at entertainment outlet

DJ Rere Monique was detained mid-performance and has been sent to the Putrajaya depot. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Popular Indonesian DJ Rere Monique was detained by the Immigration Department during a raid at an entertainment here today, according to The Star Online.

The DJ was reportedly detained mid-performance after the event organiser failed to show proper documentation that was required for her to perform in the country.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said his department had instructed the event organiser against going ahead with the party, but they did not adhere to the instructions.

“The organiser was instructed by Immigration Department officers to not proceed at around 10pm because DJ Rere only had a visitor’s pass.

“However, they refused to listen and proceeded. Following that, 53 personnel members from the Putrajaya Immigration Department were deployed to raid and inspect the club,” he said in a statement.

A total of 243 people were inspected during the raid and 59 people were detained for various immigration-related offences. The outlet was also operating without a valid business license.

“DJ Rere was detained and sent to the Putrajaya depot, whereas the rest were sent to the Bukit Jalil depot.

“All will be investigated according to the law.

“The event organiser and premise owner will also be arrested for follow-up investigations,” said Khairul.