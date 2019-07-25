In rare honour, Dr M becomes first Southeast Asian leader awarded with Turkish Order of the Republic

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex, Ankara July 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

ANKARA, July 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was awarded with the Turkish Order of the Republic, making him the first South-east Asian leader to receive the honour.

The Order, the second highest award in Turkey after the Order of the State, was delivered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a ceremony during the official visit to the Presidential Complex here this evening.

It is awarded to foreign dignitaries who have ensured the development of friendly relations with the country.

The last recipient of the Order was then crown prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Nayef in 2016.

