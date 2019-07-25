FA Cup Final: Road closures, traffic diversions around Bukit Jalil

The public is advised to use public transportation such as the light rail transit (LRT) to the Bukit Jalil Stadium as parking is limited. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Seven roads in the vicinity of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here will be closed with traffic to be diverted in conjunction with the FA Cup final between Kedah and Perak this Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the road closure is to ensure smooth traffic and safety of those heading for the 9pm match.

Roads to be closed include the road heading from the Kesas highway to the Sukom traffic light, Seri Petaling to Jalan Merah Chagar, Kesas to Jalan Barat, the Awan Kecil traffic light to Jalan Barat, the Awan Besar exit to the Awan Kecil traffic light, the Technology Park Malaysia (TPM) traffic light headed from the Bulatan Kuda roundabout and the TPM traffic light headed to Kinrara.

“The public is advised to use public transportation such as the light rail transit (LRT) to the stadium as parking is limited maybe try car pooling to prevent traffic congestion.

“For those who don’t intend to attend the match, we are advising not to use routes in the Bukit Jalil area,” he told reporters in a press conference today on safety and traffic measures taken in conjunction with the final.

Mazlan also warned fans not park indiscriminately along the road shoulders at the entrance and exit areas of the stadium, and also to abide by police instructions.

“If laws are violated, summonses will be issued and the vehicles will be towed to the Bukit Jalil police station,” he said. — Bernama