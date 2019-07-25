Dr M awarded honorary doctorate by Turkish university for role in modernising Malaysia

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is conferred an honorary doctorate by Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University at the Council of Higher Education, Ankara July 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

ANKARA, July 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been conferred an honorary doctorate today by the Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University here.

The doctorate in political sciences and public administration was awarded in recognition of among others, his contribution to modernise and industrialise Malaysia in his previous term.

“Under his leadership, Malaysia was transformed from an agricultural country to a modern, industrial nation,” the university said in a statement.

The honorary doctorate was the third to be awarded to political leaders following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

