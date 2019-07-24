MACC charges six JPJ personnel with corruption over lorry protection racket in Penang

The six JPJ officers charged today were among 31 individuals, including 23 JPJ enforcement personnel who were arrested by the MACC last April 16 to assist investigations on corruption activities, allegedly to protect lorry drivers who committed traffic offences, especially for over-loading, in Penang.— Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, July 24 — Six more enforcement personnel of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) were brought to the Sessions Court in Butterworth here today to be charged in connection with the lorry driver protection racket in Penang.

They were among 18 low-ranking JPJ enforcement officers to be charged in stages for the alleged offence beginning today, as announced by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya yesterday.

The six JPJ officers charged today were among 31 individuals, including 23 JPJ enforcement personnel who were arrested by the MACC last April 16 to assist investigations on corruption activities, allegedly to protect lorry drivers who committed traffic offences, especially for over-loading, in Penang.

The JPJ personnel, ranked between grade 19 and grade 32, were believed to have received monthly payments of between RM10,000 and RM32,000 as inducement to not take action against errant lorry drivers and for leaking information about JPJ operations. — Bernama