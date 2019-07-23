Classes resume at Negri Sembilan school after pesticide poisoning

24 pupils were taken to the Linggi Health Clinic after they suffered breathing difficulties, vomiting and dizziness last week. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Classes at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Linggi in Port Dickson started yesterday after inspections at the school found it to be safe from pesticide fumes.

Negri Sembilan Investment, Industrialisation, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said the cleaning of the area around the school had been underway for three days beginning last Friday to ensure it was safe and the school can function normally.

“The situation has recovered and classes are back to normal. We have also discussed with the State Health Department director Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali and the fire department confirming that the school was safe.

“However, for proactive measures, we with the Department of Environment will continue monitoring to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he told Bernama here today.

On July 18, 24 pupils were taken to the Linggi Health Clinic after they suffered breathing difficulties, vomiting and dizziness and of that number, 12 were then referred to Port Dickson Hospital. All were reported to be stable.

The pupils were believed to have been affected by the spraying of pesticide at a chilli farm near the school. — Bernama