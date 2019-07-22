Deputy minister: Education Ministry studies need to establish national type Tamil secondary school

Deputy Minister of Education Teo Nie Ching is seen at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Education Ministry is studying the need to establish Tamil national type secondary school to improve the education level of the Indian community.

Its deputy minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry had set up an Indian Community Education Advisory Committee to study the matter.

“This recommendation requires a thorough and holistic study so long-term solutions can be obtained.

“This extensive study will cover various important aspects such as standard criteria, student projections, legal aspect and government financial capabilities,” he said at the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in his reply to Senator Datuk T. Mohan who wanted to know the status of the first Tamil national-type secondary school financed entirely by the federal government as contained in the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto Fifth Promise: Special Commitment to the Indian Community.

Teo said the government would also consider the views and suggestions of various stakeholders, especially from the Indian community in the study.

He added that the setting up of a secondary school is subject to the provisions under Section 30 and 31 of the Education Act 1996 (Act 550). — Bernama