Thanksgiving event for Azmin 'victory' in slander rejection, PKR Wanita chief explains

PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha was one of 27 top PKR leaders who had signed a statement on Thursday to publicly rebuke PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, after he called on Azmin to resign. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's supporters will be holding a ceremony this Sunday for thanksgiving prayers over his alleged victory in rejecting politics using slander in the sex video scandal, the PKR Wanita chief has confirmed.

According to local daily Sinar Harian, Haniza Talha explained that the event was being organised after the situation had seemingly cooled down in the wake of the sex video scandal that was alleged to have implicated Azmin.

She reportedly said the event was also aimed at showing that the method of using sex videos to bring down an individual is an outdated approach, besides noting that the sex video scandal was taking up police resources.

“Also, we cannot give attention (to such issues). Just as IGP (Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador) said, this case is taking up a lot of their time when they have other duties.

“So please don't waste the public's money with such nonsense,” she was quoted as telling Sinar Harian.

Haniza was one of 27 top PKR leaders who had signed a statement on Thursday to publicly rebuke PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, after he called on Azmin to resign if the veracity of the sex video in a scandal is established.

Haniza believed that it was not too early to organise the thanksgiving event for Azmin as police had managed to track those who were involved in the circulation of the video.

Haniza, who is also Lembah Jaya assemblyman in Selangor, said the situation of those who hurled accusations has somewhat subsided after the IGP shared some findings.

Police investigations are ongoing over the sex video scandal, but the IGP on Thursday clarified that Cybersecurity Malaysia’s analysis on the video found that there is a high likelihood of the video being authentic but that the facial recognition process returned negative results on those seen in the video.

The IGP had also said the police’s investigation has shown that a leader of a political party had led a notorious pact to embarrass and tarnish and individual’s reputation via a video created by quarters that were hired with hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

Yesterday, a poster on a ceremony for thanksgiving prayers “in conjunction with the victory in rejecting the politics of slander towards Dato Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali” was circulated on social media.

The poster listing the venue as the Selangor mentri besar's official residence said the event would be held at 7pm on Sunday night, with all party machinery invited to attend.

PKR is currently having a party retreat in Port Dickson, which started last night and is scheduled to end at 2.45pm on Sunday.

Azmin, who is the economic affairs minister and PKR deputy president, was noticeably absent from the party retreat last night.

Anwar spoke at the party retreat last night, where Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was present and delivered a speech to PKR's central and grassroots leadership.