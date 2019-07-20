Putting rumours to rest, lawyer confirms Kelantan Sultan divorced his Russian wife in Singapore

Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V has divorced former Russian beauty queen Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko last month in Singapore according to Islamic laws. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V has divorced former Russian beauty queen Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko last month in Singapore according to Islamic laws, his lawyers in Singapore confirmed today.

In a statement today, Eversheds Harry Elias said it was the law firm acting for the Kelantan ruler, before going on to confirm the facts surrounding the previously speculated divorce.

“Please be informed that HRH has irrevocably divorced Ms Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko on June 22, 2019 by 3 Talaqs in accordance with Syariah laws and the Kelantan Syariah Court has issued a Divorce Certificate dated July 1, 2019 in accordance with the Islamic Family Law Enactment 2002.

“On behalf of HRH, we request that his privacy be respected,” the law firm said in the statement, referring to the Kelantan ruler by the initials for His Royal Highness.

When contacted, the law firm’s partner Koh Tien Hua verified the statement as being issued by the firm.

MORE TO COME