Lokman claims Indonesian experts engaged to determine authenticity of sex videos, says will reveal findings today

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said it would be a disappointment if the Indonesian experts are able to do the verification which the MCMC had failed to do. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam claimed today that video forensic experts from Indonesia will be able to verify the identity of the two individuals involved in the sex clips linked to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In a statement today, Lokman said it would be a disappointment if the Indonesian experts are able to do the verification which the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had failed to do.

“I am expecting the analysis report from the video forensic experts from Indonesia this evening, and will do a Live press conference at 5pm Malaysian time.

“I am disappointed to see that the Inspector General Police is still refusing to reveal the identities of the individuals in the unnatural sex video that was authenticated by MCMC,” he said, in reference to Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“It does not make sense that MCMC was able to verify the authenticity of the videos but was unable to verify the persons involved, as there are many photos and videos of the economic affairs minister that can be used to match with the videos,” Lokman said in the statement.

Having been with the Communications and Multimedia Ministry for seven years, Lokman said he is well versed on the commission’s expertise.

The Umno leader urged for the MCMC officers involved in analysing the video to come forward and tell the truth.

Earlier this month, Lokman had said more incriminating videos implicating senior Pakatan Harapan leaders will surface soon, but did not mention any names.

He had also lodged a police report following the spread of the video early June, urging authorities to investigate the authenticity of the videos.

Abdul Hamid had today revealed that the sex videos allegedly implicating the Gombak MP have been authenticated.

During an interview with RTM yesterday, Abdul Hamid disclosed that Cybersecurity Malaysia conducted the verification after the police provided the agency with the videos.

However, he said the agency was also not able to positively identify the two men shown in the videos that were leaked online.