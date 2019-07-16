Najib’s SRC trial: Ex-CEO says Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia used Genting’s casino money to fund social projects

Former Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M) chief executive Ung Su Ling leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 16, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Money sourced from Genting Group’s licensed gambling business was used to fund social programmes and projects undertaken by Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M), the High Court heard during Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial today.

Former YR1M chief executive Ung Su Ling testified that the foundation owned three bank accounts: One to fund projects with monies sourced from Genting’s gambling business; one for its operational expenditure; and the third for projects with funds from other sources.

All three accounts were registered with AmBank Berhad.

Later, Ung explained that YR1M was established in January 2013 with three main cores — raising the quality of life of the unfortunate, improving the education standard of students from rural areas and instilling positive values in youth through their participation in sports.

“The YR1M programme was inspired by Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak who wanted to see more community activities executed based on the principles of 1Malaysia programmes,” she said.

Ung said YR1M’s board of trustees comprised four individuals at that time, naming them as Najib; former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) chairman Tan Sri Lodin Wok Kamarudin; special officer at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Datuk Wan Shihab Wan Ismail; and Najib’s ex-aide Datuk Azlin Alias before he died in a helicopter crash in April 2015.

After Azlin’s death, the YR1M board of trustees was left with the three members.

Ung is the prosecution’s 49th witness in Najib’s ongoing trial on alleged abuse of position, money-laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

