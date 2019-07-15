Police nab five in Kuala Lumpur, seize drugs worth RM1.4m

The drugs seized were heroin (19gm), syabu (25,692gm), ketamin (1,011gm), some cash and two pistols including a Walther CP88 and two magazines with 36 bullets. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Police detain five individuals including a Vietnamese woman and two Iranian men and seized numerous types of drugs worth over RM1.4 million here on Thursday and Friday.

The drugs seized were heroin (19gm), syabu (25,692gm), ketamin (1,011gm), some cash and two pistols including a Walther CP88 and two magazines with 36 bullets.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that all the suspects, aged 24 to 46 years, were detained by members from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarter’s (KLPCH) Narcotic CID.

He said that police detained a Vietnamese woman and a local man and seized 19 gm of heroin in Dang Wangi Road here in the first arrests on Thursday at 1am.

‘‘Interrogations took police to a condominium and they seized a powder believed to be syabu (2,196gm) and ketamin (six gm),’’ he told a media conference at KLPCH, today.

Meanwhile in the second arrest, Mazlan said that police detained a local man in front of a condominium at the Sungai Besi Highway at 4.50am.

“Police seized syabu (23,496gm), cash and a pistol together with a magazine and 28 bullets. The suspect was believed to have distributed drugs since seven months ago,’’ he said.

In the third raid, Mazlan said that two Iranian men were detained at a condominium in Solaris Road here at about 7.40pm on Friday.

‘‘Police inspected a Mercedez-Benz belonging to the suspects and found ketamin weighing 1005 gm. Police also seized a Walther CP88 pistol and a magazine with eight bullets at the suspects’ condominium,’’ he said.

Preliminary investigation found that one of the suspects had been in the country since 25 years ago and was believed to working as a property agent and actively distributed drugs since six months ago.

All the suspects were remanded from six to 14 days from the dates of arrests for further investigations and the cases were investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama