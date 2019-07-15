Nazri to Najib: Please vacate your BN adviser role, stop being in denial

Pandang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz speaks to reporters in Parliament July 10, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Former minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz today fired his second salvo at Datuk Seri Najib Razak, labelling the latter as being in denial and a “tainted” person.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Nazri also requested that Najib vacate his new role as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) adviser, saying that the latter’s comeback is not in the best interests of the party.

The former tourism minister also deemed his former party boss a liability.

“I also feel that he is not acting in the interest of the party, by coming back to be active in BN, because he is tainted, and he is being charged with so many charges in court which makes him a liability to the party, and by opposing this, I’m working in the interest of the party,” Nazri said.

Nazri also sought to answer Najib’s criticism of the former’s leadership when the duo were both in BN, seeking to clarify several accusations, including that of him opposing the cooperation between Umno and PAS.

He admitted that while he had opposed the cooperation before, he is in full support of it now, after realising his mistake.

“That is true, but once I saw that the cooperation with PAS is good, I’m a strong supporter now. I support this, so what’s wrong with that?

“It is people like me who can admit that I made a mistake earlier, and then I support the cooperation now. What about him? He doesn’t want to admit that we lost because of him. This is the trouble. This is the problem. Denial syndrome,” he said.

