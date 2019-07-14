Malaysian beer makers told not to confuse Muslims

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PARIT BUNTAR, July 14 — Beer manufacturers in the country have been told not to confuse consumers especially Muslims by producing alcohol-free drink.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof stressed that alcohol-free beer is only confusing Muslims and it is not a wise move.

“Using the name alcohol-free beer is confusing as the process of producing the drink including distillation is carried out in the system used to produce alcohol products.

“We know the alcohol-free drink is produced by a beer manufacturer but it would cause confusion as some Muslims thought they could consume the drink,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a Yassin and Prayer Session for 207 pilgrims in Parit Buntar constituency here today.

Mujahid who is also Parit Buntar MP was commenting on a viral promotion of zero-alcohol beer by a beer manufacturer at a convenient store.

In this regard, Mujahid advised Muslims not to consume any products if they are doubtful of their halal status.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Islamic Development Department also uploaded information on the issue entitled Alcohol and Liquor on its Facebook site yesterday.

According to Jakim, the soft drink is made from the same process of making alcohol drinks and as such Muslims are prohibited from taking the drink made from the alcohol product system regardless of whether they contain alcohol or not. — Bernama