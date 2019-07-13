Dr Wan Azizah: Indonesian maid claiming raped by Perak exco now with Welfare Dept

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers her speech during Parents’ Day celebrations in Serdang July 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SERDANG, July 13 — The Indonesian worker who accused Perak lawmaker Paul Yong of rape is currently in the care of the Welfare Department, the deputy prime minister said today.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the women, family and community development minister, said department officials took in the migrant worker immediately after she filed the police report against Yong.

“The Welfare Department has taken action and she is under its care now. She is being protected and looked after.

“So there’s no issue of neglect because after she lodged the police report, the police took immediate action. The assemblyman was released on bail but the maid is in the Welfare Department’s care,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

A Perak MCA bureau rep had yesterday asked the government about the fate of the alleged rape victim.

The Opposition party questioned if the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and Home Ministry were providing any assistance to the Indonesian even if her allegation has not been proven.

Yong, who is the Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, had denied the allegations.

The Indonesian domestic worker, who has not been named, lodged a report against the Tronoh assemblyman on July 8.

Bukit Aman’s sexual, women, and children’s investigations division principal assistant director Choo Lily confirmed receipt of the report.