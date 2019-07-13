Abd Jalil Hassan to be new Pahang police chief next month

Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan is among 20 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise July 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan, the deputy management director (Human Resource Policy Division) of Bukit Aman’s Management Department, has been appointed the Pahang police chief effective Aug 12.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Abd Jalil was among 20 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise.

Abd Jalil, who will assume the rank of Police Commissioner (CP), will be replaced by Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim, who will hold the rank of Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP), she said in a statement today.

In addition, the Operation Implementation Division director of the National Disaster Management Agency in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Azizan Abu Taat, was appointed deputy director of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department with the rank of acting CP.

The exercise also involved Bukit Aman Special Branch deputy director II Datuk Rosly Abas, who was made deputy director I of the Special Branch.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Abdullah Mohammad Piah has been promoted to Kelantan deputy police chief with the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner, the statement added. — Bernama