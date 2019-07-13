20 reportedly left homeless after longhouse fire in remote Sarawak settlement

MIRI, July 13 — Twenty occupants of a longhouse belonging to the Kenyah community in Long Palai lost their homes in a fire early this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Station chief Law Poh Kiong said according to information on the incident obtained from the headmaster of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Long Palai at 5.20am, the longhouse had six rooms.

“There has not been any more information because of communication problems,” he said in a statement today, adding that firemen will travel to the location by helicopter today.

Law added that travelling to the location by land would take more than eight hours through logging trails.

In 2017, the longhouse was also caught in a fire, he said. — Bernama