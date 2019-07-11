PM: Non-Muslims, Shi’ites free to practise own teachings, just don’t spread to Muslim Malaysians

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Malaysians have religious freedom, but are restricted from propagating it to Muslims in the country, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad emphasised today.

The prime minister added that the restriction holds true for Muslims who follow he Shiah teachings as Malaysia officially follows the Sunni school of Islam.

“If they want to become Buddhist or Shiah, it is their right; so long as they don't spread the teachings among Malaysian Muslims or ahli sunnah,” he told a press conference in Parliament.

Dr Mahathir was responding to the forced cancellation of the Amman Message seminar organised by the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies that was supposed to take place this Saturday.

Police said the event was called off following a Facebook bomb threat by anti-Shiah groups.

Dr Mahathir said such an occurrence should not have taken place to express their views.

“Well, that is not the proper way to do it,” he said.

MORE TO COME