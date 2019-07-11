PM: Govt wants entrepreneurs with integrity, not scammers

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia wants entrepreneurs, not businessmen who cheat and scam customers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Putrajaya hopes there will be more entrepreneurs with integrity, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today amid increasing reports of Malaysians turning to fraud, domestically and abroad.

In his speech at the launch of the 2030 National Entrepreneurship Policy here, the prime minister said successful businessmen were not only those who possessed strong discipline and grit, but they must also be trustworthy.

“Core values such as integrity and trustworthiness must also be nurtured with from the beginning.

“We want to create entrepreneurs, not businessmen who are good at scamming and cheating customers,” Dr Mahathir said to a packed audience at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here.

MORE TO COME