Guan Eng says waiting for police probe before deciding on DAP’s Perak exco accused of raping maid

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — DAP will only decide what to do with its Perak lawmaker Paul Yong after police wrap up its investigation into the sexual assault allegation filed by his Indonesian house help.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the matter has also been discussed with the Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal bin Azumu.

“I have asked Perak DAP to sort the matter out and hand over the report to me. At the same time I have discussed the matter with the Perak MB.

“Whether it is at state administrative or party level, we will wait for the outcome from police investigation.

“So let us wait before making a decision, which will be based on the police probe,” Lim told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Yong yesterday acknowledged that he is the Perak official accused of raping his Indonesian helper, but rejected the allegation as false and baseless.

The Tronoh assemblyman was arrested on Tuesday after news of the allegation surfaced following a police report lodged by the domestic worker on Monday.

Yong allegedly raped the Indonesian woman at his house in Meru, Perak.

Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said statements were taken from both Yong and the Indonesian worker, with medical examination also performed on both as part of the investigation.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations, the state police chief added.

Those convicted under the section are liable for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.