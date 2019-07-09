Transwoman Raina’s appointment as CCM member based on procedure, says deputy minister

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks during an interview with Malay Mail January 31, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 9 — Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said that the appointment of transwoman Raina Zara Medina as a member of Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) Malaysia for the 2019-2021 session was based on existing procedure.

Dr Lee explained that all 25 CCM members represent different stakeholders such as government agencies, non-governmental organisations, academic members and community representatives from the target population.

“The community representative from the target population is chosen from the population of the community itself and approved by the appointment letter of the CCM, which is the Deputy Health Minister,” he said in a statement.

“The target population includes transgenders, men who have sex with men, female sex workers, people who use drugs, and people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV),” he added.

Dr Lee said CCM Malaysia was established following the decision from the Cabinet in 2009 to deal with the HIV/AIDS disease via contribution from the Global Fund.

“Among the main functions of CCM is the allocation application under Global Fund, monitoring and providing technical support for the implementation of the project, while the Health Ministry will act as the coordinator.

“CCM’s function to control HIV/AIDS is in accordance with the National Strategic Plan to curb the disease in the country,” he said.