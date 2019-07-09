Perak exco swearing-in ceremony postponed amid sexual assault claim

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the opening ceremony of the second meeting of the first session of the 14th state assembly in Ipoh August 6, 2018. Perak Palace issued a short statement on the postponement of the swearing-in ceremony for Perak excos. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 9 — Hours after an allegation of sexual assault involving a Perak executive council member from DAP with his Indonesian maid surfaced, the swearing-in ceremony for the state executive councillors has been postponed.

The Perak Palace issued a short statement on the postponement which was circulated via WhatsApp today.

The swearing-in ceremony was supposed to be held on July 11.

No reason was given by the palace on why the ceremony was postponed, but they did assure it would be held on an unspecified day.

Every year, the existing state exco line-up will have to attend for the swearing-in ceremony officiated by the Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

It was unclear that the postponed was linked to the allegation.