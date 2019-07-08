Chin Tong’s ‘communist uniform’ defamation suit against JMM head may be settled out of court

Liew Chin Tong (pic) filed a defamation suit against Azwanddin on December 27, for a Facebook posting in which the latter alleged that the deputy minister intentionally wore a 'Communist uniform' to a military event. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong and Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah are exploring the possibility of an out of court settlement in the suit over the publication of two articles on social media on the communist uniform issue.

Liew’s counsel Asheeq Ali told reporters that High Court Judge Datuk Azimah Omar has set July 26 for both parties to update her if they could settle the matter out of court.

“If there is no resolution, the High Court will proceed with the trial from September 23 to 25, as set earlier,” he said when met outside the court after the case management was held today in the presence of counsel Sarah Abishegam who represented Azwanddin.

Liew filed a defamation suit against Azwanddin on December 27, for a Facebook posting in which the latter alleged that the deputy minister intentionally wore a “Communist uniform” to a military event.

Azwanddin was alleged to have uploaded an image and captioned it with the remark last October 30.

It was also over an article written by Azwanddin on JMM’s website last November 19, with the title Kementerian Pertahanan Kini Berada Dalam Tekanan Dan Ancaman (The Defence Ministry is under pressure and threat).

Liew is seeking RM20 million in general and exemplary damages, as well as an injunction restraining Azwanddin from publishing similar articles. — Bernama