Minister says still awaiting report on alleged Pasir Gudang death

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to the media after launching an operation to release Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes at the Sri Rakyat apartment in Bukit Jalil, July 7, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Ministry of Health is waiting for a full medical report on a woman who reportedly died from breathing complications that her husband blamed on suspected pollution in the area, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The minister acknowledged the news report about the death but declined to comment until he could obtain further information.

“We are waiting for a full report on the case,” he said to the press after launching an operation to release Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes at the Sri Rakyat apartment in Bukit Jalil today.

National news agency Bernama published the report of the death yesterday before withdrawing it.

Yesterday, Dzulkefly also clarified that there were no cases of mass psychogenic hysteria detected in students whose health was affected by the air pollution incidence.

Pasir Gudang in Johor is being monitored for possible chemical contamination after hundreds of students reportedly fell ill there.