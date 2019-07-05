Immigration Dept denies detaining US singer Lindemann for five days

Immigration Department D-G Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that on June 22, statements were taken from all of those arrested, and the two Malaysians were released on police bail at 4pm while the Americans were released at 7pm the same day. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Immigration Department today clarified that American singer Maggie Lindemann was arrested for less than 24 hours and not five days, as claimed by the celebrity in a news portal report which was picked up by other media organisations.

In a statement, immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said a raid was conducted during the singer’s performance at an entertainment outlet in the city on June 21 at 9.30pm.

He said two locals and three citizens of the United States were arrested under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) for failing to get the necessary approval from the Central Agency for the Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL).

The director-general said that on June 22, statements were taken from all of them by investigating officers, and the two Malaysians were released on police bail at 4pm while the Americans were released at 7pm the same day.

The Americans were fined RM300 each under the Immigration Regulations 1963 for misusing their social visit passes while on June 25, a sponsor was charged in court for committing an offence under section 55E of the Immigration Act and was fined RM30,000 which was duly paid.

He added that the department encouraged foreigners to visit the country and at the same time, abide by the country’s laws and regulations to avoid any difficulties. — Bernama