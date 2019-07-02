Minister Yeo vows legal action after husband falsely linked to Pasir Gudang pollution

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin abelled the photo and accusation as an insult to the hundreds of government officers involved in containing the pollution in Pasir Gudang, after many, mostly students, fell ill.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2— Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin has vowed today to sue those behind a social media post accusing her husband’s involvement in the second bout of pollution scandal in Pasir Gudang.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Yeo labelled the photo and accusation as an insult to the hundreds of government officers involved in containing the pollution in Pasir Gudang, after many, mostly students, fell ill.

“I will take legal action against all who spread lies and abused their freedom of speech,” she said.

“Their action in politicising a health issue is disgusting and vile, as it does not take into consideration the feelings and the trauma affecting parents of children who have been affected by the situation.”

The image carrying the photos of Yeo and her husband Lee Yeow Seng, heir to the IOI palm oil and properties conglomerate, was shared on several social media sites, including the purported Facebook page of Johor Umno.

The post accused Putrajaya of dallying on the matter because Lee owns three chemical plants in Pasir Gudang.

Despite the accusation, the three IOI subsidiaries listed—IOI Pan Century Oleochemical Sdn Bhd, IOI Lipid Enzymetec [sic, real name Enzymtec] Sdn Bhd, IOI Pan Century Edible Oil Sdn Bhd—despite all situated in Pasir Gudang, deal with palm oil rather than chemicals.

Yeo yesterday said that the latest incident is unrelated to Sungai Kim Kim, judging by the geographical spread of the victims as well as their blood tests but she has made it mandatory for schools in the area to have gas detectors.

There are currently 2,005 factories in Pasir Gudang, with 250 of them chemical plants.

Yeo had also said that the government will also not approve any more application for the construction of new chemical plants in Pasir Gudang to ensure a more sustainable development in the area, adding that the matter had been discussed with the state government.

Yeo married Lee, who is IOI Properties Group Bhd chief executive officer, in March.

Lee, 40, is the youngest son of property tycoon Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng.