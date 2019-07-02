Law minister: AGC not pursuing Tok Mat over RM10m money transfer to London

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has maintained its decision of “no further action” (NFA) in its investigation against Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan over the RM10 million money transfer he made to London.

In a written reply today to a question raised by Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said that the AGC has reviewed the case and maintained its original findings.

“The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has completed this case and the investigation paper was submitted to the AGC in 2011. In 2013 the AGC has decided that there will be no further action on the case and it was dropped.

“However, on April 2019 an investigation paper was submitted for a review. On May 2, 2019 the AGC have maintained its decision of NFA after reviewing the investigation report,” said the de facto law minister.

The decade old scandal resurfaced on April 7 where it was brought up by Negri Sembilan Speaker Zulkefly Mohamad Omar during a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ceramah during the Rantau by-election which saw Mohamad or more fondly known as Tok Mat, defending his seat.

Zulkefly had highlighted the 2008 case where Mohamad had allegedly broken banking laws by transferring RM10 million to London via a money changer.

He also questioned why no action was taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission against Mohamad despite a report being lodged on the matter.

The money was used to buy a luxury apartment in London.