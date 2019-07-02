Airbnb wants ‘fair’ tax structure as Putrajaya sets sights on e-commerce revenue

Airbnb South-east Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan general manager Mike Orgill speaks during a media briefing in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Airbnb said today it welcomes Putrajaya’s proposal to tax its services along with other online firms, but pressed for a “fair structure” amid growing scrutiny over the Singapore-based firm’s revenue.

“Yes, of course we should have tax across the board,” Mike Orgill, its South-east Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan general manager, replied to queries from the press here.

“But have a fair tax structure.”

Both past and present administrations have honed in on the home-sharing company after policymakers said they want to start taxing Internet-based commerce.

But the cross-border nature of some of these businesses makes collection tricky because most major tech-based firms like Airbnb and Grab are based in Singapore.

Airbnb’s assertion today suggests a call for an amicable solution to the tax impasse, and that it was ready to sit with regulators to negotiate a deal that would benefit all stakeholders.

Four days ago, Airbnb released a potential regulatory and tax framework for short-term rentals in Malaysia, which its head of public policy for South-east Asia Mich Goh said was aimed at growing the country’s tourism industry and addressing local needs.

This comes after Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry said in April it plans to review policies and laws to regulate the accommodation premises industry, especially unregistered hotel operators and online vacation home rental services.

Deputy Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said the policy was important to regulate short-term accommodation activities like Airbnb’s.

He asserted that the firm has yet to register with his ministry, which makes its listing illegal.

